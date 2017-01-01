Skinnygirl Cucumber Refresher
Photo: Levi Brown
On a hot day, I'm a sucker for anything with cucumber: Its high water content makes it extra refreshing. This is my latest go-to cocktail.
This cocktail is the perfect drink for a summer day. Cucumber has a high water content, making it refreshing. Plus, the drink is only 111 calories.
How to Make It
Place ice in a shaker, then add vodka, agave nectar, lime juice, water and mint. Shake until smooth, then pour through a fine-mesh strainer into a chilled glass. Garnish with a thin slice of--what else?--cucumber.