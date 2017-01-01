Spicy Chopped Chicken Salad

Photo: Travis Rathbone
Yield
Makes: 6 servings (serving size: 4 cups salad)
Bobby Flay
March 2016

Spice up a traditional chicken salad with ancho chile powder and cayenne spices for a Southwestern treat. Add chopped whole-wheat tortilla chips for added crunch and flavor. Darker lettuces, like romaine, have more nutrients than pale iceberg.

Ingredients

  • 4 sun-dried tomatoes
  • 3/4 cup 2% plain Greek yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon ancho chile powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 2 tablespoons diced red onion
  • 2 cornichons, diced
  • 1 head romaine lettuce, finely shredded
  • 1 1/2 cups diced cooked chicken breast
  • 1 cucumber, diced
  • 1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1 3/4 cups chickpeas
  • 4 ounces Cheddar, diced

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 250
  • Fat per serving 10.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.8g
  • Protein per serving 23g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 20g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 55mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 467mg
  • Calcium per serving 223mg

How to Make It

Soften tomatoes in 1/2 cup hot water. Puree in blender with yogurt, vinegar, chile and cayenne; place in bowl. Stir in onion and cornichons. Toss with remaining ingredients. Serve.

