- Calories per serving 224
- Fat per serving 7.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.8g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 37g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 32mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 171mg
- Calcium per serving 23mg
Banana Bread with Coconut and Walnuts
Photo: Travis Rathbone
Enjoy a slice of this comfort-food favorite for fewer than 225 calories! This recipe cuts down the fat and ups the protein by using Greek yogurt. Lower fat even more by choosing fat-free yogurt. Cooking tip: Tent the loaf with foil if it gets too dark before it's cooked.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Step 2
In a bowl, whisk together first 4 ingredients.
Step 3
In a large bowl, beat sugar and eggs until thick. Stir in oil, bananas, yogurt and vanilla. Fold in flour mix, coconut and walnuts.
Step 4
Pour into greased 9-by 5-inch pan. Bake for 75 minutes. Let cool on rack and serve.