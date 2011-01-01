- Calories per serving 231
- Fat per serving 14.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 9.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 22g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 8mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 523mg
- Calcium per serving 122mg
Greek Salad with Roasted Beets, Olives and Feta
Before large summer tomatoes are ripe enough for Greek salad, chefs including Vongerichten make it with sweet roasted beets instead.
Before large summer tomatoes are ripe enough for Greek salad, swap in sweet roasted beets instead. Prep tip: Don't dump the tops of low-calorie celery! Toss those leaves and tender stems into the salad.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 325°F.
Put beets on a large sheet of foil. Drizzle with 1 Tbsp. oil; season with salt and pepper.
Wrap up beets tightly and roast until a knife pierces through them easily, about 1 hour and 15 minutes.
Unwrap beets. When cool enough to handle, peel and cut into wedges. Whisk vinegar, remaining 3 Tbsp. oil, onion, chile and a pinch of salt.
Arrange beets on 4 serving plates. Drizzle with a little dressing and season with salt and pepper. Top with romaine, celery, feta and olives. Drizzle remaining dressing all over. Season with salt, pepper and oregano. Garnish with celery leaves and serve.