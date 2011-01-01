- Calories per serving 127
- Fat per serving 8.9g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 7g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 9mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 117mg
- Calcium per serving 58mg
Wax Bean and Cherry Tomato Salad with Goat Cheese Dressing
This filling, low-cal, low-carb salad is coated with a gooey, yet refreshing, dressing of goat cheese (a low-fat cheese option), lime juice, water, and salt. Enjoy one cup of salad for just over 100 calories. Can't find wax beans? Simply sub in thin green beans.
How to Make It
Season tomatoes and shallot with salt. Toss with chile, vinegar and 1/4 cup oil. Let stand for at least 15 minutes or up to 1 hour.
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Fill a large bowl with ice and water. Boil wax beans until crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Drain, transfer to ice water and let cool to room temperature. Drain again. Cut beans into 2-inch lengths at an angle.
Combine goat cheese, lime juice, remaining 1 Tbsp. oil, 2 Tbsp. water and a pinch of salt in a blender. Puree until smooth. Toss with beans until well coated.
Place wax beans in 6 serving dishes. Transfer tomato mixture with a little marinade to beans. Season salad with black pepper, tear basil leaves on top and serve.