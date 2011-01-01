Wax Bean and Cherry Tomato Salad with Goat Cheese Dressing

Yield
Makes: 6 servings (serving size: 1 1/4 cups salad)
Jean-Georges Vongerichten
March 2016

This filling, low-cal, low-carb salad is coated with a gooey, yet refreshing, dressing of goat cheese (a low-fat cheese option), lime juice, water, and salt. Enjoy one cup of salad for just over 100 calories. Can't find wax beans? Simply sub in thin green beans.

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces cherry or pear tomatoes, halved
  • 1 small shallot, very thinly sliced
  • Kosher salt and black pepper
  • 1 fresh Thai chile, seeded and minced
  • 1/3 cup red wine vinegar
  • 1/4 cup plus 1 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
  • 12 ounces wax beans, trimmed
  • 4 ounces fresh goat cheese, softened
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 12 fresh basil leaves

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 127
  • Fat per serving 8.9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 7g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 9mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 117mg
  • Calcium per serving 58mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Season tomatoes and shallot with salt. Toss with chile, vinegar and 1/4 cup oil. Let stand for at least 15 minutes or up to 1 hour.

Step 2

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Fill a large bowl with ice and water. Boil wax beans until crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Drain, transfer to ice water and let cool to room temperature. Drain again. Cut beans into 2-inch lengths at an angle.

Step 3

Combine goat cheese, lime juice, remaining 1 Tbsp. oil, 2 Tbsp. water and a pinch of salt in a blender. Puree until smooth. Toss with beans until well coated.

Step 4

Place wax beans in 6 serving dishes. Transfer tomato mixture with a little marinade to beans. Season salad with black pepper, tear basil leaves on top and serve.

Recipe adapted with permission from the publisher, Clarkson Potter, from Home Cooking With Jean-Georges by Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Genevieve Ko. Copyright 2011.

