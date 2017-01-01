- Calories per serving 342
- Fat per serving 12.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Protein per serving 13g
- Carbohydrate per serving 51g
- Fiber per serving 8g
- Cholesterol per serving 16mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 718mg
- Calcium per serving 162mg
Arugula and Radicchio Salad Pizza
Salad pizza is a great way to get in your greens and vegetables, and it's a refreshing take on a traditional hot pizza. You still get gooey cheese, such as melted Fontina and sharp Parmesan shavings. Enjoy 2 slices for less than 350 calories! Swap in your favorite bitter greens: endive or escarole also taste great here.
How to Make It
Place an oven rack on lowest position and preheat to 500°F.
On a lightly floured surface, roll dough into a 14-inch round. Generously sprinkle a baking sheet with cornmeal. Place dough on sheet. Top with Fontina, leaving a 1/2-inch border.
Bake until cheese has melted and crust is crisp, about 13 minutes.
In a large bowl, whisk vinegar, sugar, salt, garlic and oil. Toss in arugula, radicchio and onion; spread on pizza. Top with Parmesan. Cut into 8 slices. Serve.