Arugula and Radicchio Salad Pizza

Romulo Yanes
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
13 Mins
Yield
Makes: 4 servings (serving size: 2 slices)
Gina Marie Miragliaeriquez
March 2016

Salad pizza is a great way to get in your greens and vegetables, and it's a refreshing take on a traditional hot pizza. You still get gooey cheese, such as melted Fontina and sharp Parmesan shavings. Enjoy 2 slices for less than 350 calories! Swap in  your favorite bitter greens: endive or escarole also taste great here.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • All-purpose flour and cornmeal
  • 1 pound whole-wheat pizza dough, room temperature
  • 1/2 cup grated Fontina cheese
  • 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 cups baby arugula
  • 1 cup sliced radicchio
  • 1/2 cup sliced red onion
  • 2 tablespoons Parmesan shavings

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 342
  • Fat per serving 12.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Protein per serving 13g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 51g
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 16mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 718mg
  • Calcium per serving 162mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place an oven rack on lowest position and preheat to 500°F.

Step 2

On a lightly floured surface, roll dough into a 14-inch round. Generously sprinkle a baking sheet with cornmeal. Place dough on sheet. Top with Fontina, leaving a 1/2-inch border.

Step 3

Bake until cheese has melted and crust is crisp, about 13 minutes.

Step 4

In a large bowl, whisk vinegar, sugar, salt, garlic and oil. Toss in arugula, radicchio and onion; spread on pizza. Top with Parmesan. Cut into 8 slices. Serve.

