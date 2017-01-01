- Calories per serving 325
- Fat per serving 10.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Protein per serving 13g
- Carbohydrate per serving 51g
- Fiber per serving 9g
- Cholesterol per serving 7mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 747mg
- Calcium per serving 187mg
Zucchini, Scallion and Parmesan Pizza
Photo: Romulo Yanes
This square pizza is layered with vitamin A-rich green vegetables, like zucchini. Look for small, thin zucchini. They have fewer seeds, so they won't get watery.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Place an oven rack on lowest position and preheat to 500°F.
Step 2
On a lightly floured surface, roll dough into a 14-inch square. Generously sprinkle a baking sheet with cornmeal. Place dough on sheet.
Step 3
Drizzle 1 1/2 tsp. oil and scatter scallions on dough, leaving a 1/2-inch border. Top with zucchini and sprinkle with salt and pepper.
Step 4
Bake until crust is crisp, about 13 minutes. Top with Parmesan and drizzle with remaining oil. Cut into 8 slices. Top with mint. Serve.