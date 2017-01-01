- Calories per serving 336
- Fat per serving 11.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Protein per serving 13g
- Carbohydrate per serving 52g
- Fiber per serving 10g
- Cholesterol per serving 14mg
- Iron per serving 5mg
- Sodium per serving 671mg
- Calcium per serving 131mg
Roasted Asparagus and Fontina Pizza
Romulo Yanes
For the dough, go with 100 percent whole-wheat dough in bags in the refrigerated section of the market. Round out the meal with a refreshing salad.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Place an oven rack on lowest position and preheat to 500°F.
Step 2
Combine oil and garlic. Trim asparagus; toss with salt, pepper and half of garlic mixture on a rimmed baking sheet. Roast for 5 minutes.
Step 3
On a lightly floured surface, roll dough into a 16- by 10-inch rectangle. Generously sprinkle a second baking sheet with cornmeal. Place dough on sheet. Add cheese and asparagus, leaving a 1/2-inch border.
Step 4
Bake until cheese has melted and crust is crisp, about 12 minutes. Top with remaining garlic oil. Cut into 8 slices. Serve.