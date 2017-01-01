Roasted Asparagus and Fontina Pizza

For the dough, go with 100 percent whole-wheat dough in bags in the refrigerated section of the market. Round out the meal with a refreshing salad.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 12 ounces asparagus
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper
  • All-purpose flour and cornmeal
  • 1 pound whole-wheat pizza dough, room temperature
  • 1/2 cup grated Fontina cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 336
  • Fat per serving 11.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Protein per serving 13g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 52g
  • Fiber per serving 10g
  • Cholesterol per serving 14mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 671mg
  • Calcium per serving 131mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place an oven rack on lowest position and preheat to 500°F.

Step 2

Combine oil and garlic. Trim asparagus; toss with salt, pepper and half of garlic mixture on a rimmed baking sheet. Roast for 5 minutes.

Step 3

On a lightly floured surface, roll dough into a 16- by 10-inch rectangle. Generously sprinkle a second baking sheet with cornmeal. Place dough on sheet. Add cheese and asparagus, leaving a 1/2-inch border.

Step 4

Bake until cheese has melted and crust is crisp, about 12 minutes. Top with remaining garlic oil. Cut into 8 slices. Serve.

