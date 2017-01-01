Tomato and Mozzarella Pizza

Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
13 Mins
Yield
Makes: 4 servings (serving size: 2 slices)
March 2016

This traditional pie uses whole-wheat pizza dough for healthier grains. Cooking tip: To quickly pluck the leaves from herbs, just run your thumb and index finger along the stem—they'll pop off!

Ingredients

  • All-purpose flour and cornmeal
  • 1 pound whole-wheat pizza dough, room temperature
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 12 ounces ripe tomatoes, thinly sliced
  • 1/8 teaspoon dried oregano, crumbled
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella (about 2 oz.)
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated Parmesan
  • 1/3 cup small fresh basil leaves, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 334
  • Fat per serving 10.9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Protein per serving 13g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 52g
  • Fiber per serving 9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 9mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 686mg
  • Calcium per serving 174mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place an oven rack on lowest position and preheat to 500°F.

Step 2

On a lightly floured surface, roll dough into a 14-inch round. Generously sprinkle a baking sheet with cornmeal. Place dough on sheet.

Step 3

In a small bowl, stir oil and garlic; brush on dough, leaving a 1/2-inch border. Top with tomatoes, overlapping slightly. Sprinkle with the oregano, salt, mozzarella and Parmesan.

Step 4

Bake until cheese has melted and crust is golden and crisp, about 13 minutes. Top with basil, if desired. Cut into 8 slices. Serve.

