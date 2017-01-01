Spinach and Cheese Pizza

Photo: Romulo Yanes
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Yield
Makes: 4 servings (serving size: 2 slices)
Gina Marie Miragliaeriquez
March 2016

Goat cheese is a healthier, low-cal option to get a gooey slice of pizza, and spinach contains tons of vitamin K and A.  Cooking tip: A splash of water - not extra oil - gets these onions sweet and carmelized.

Ingredients

How to Make It

Step 1

Place an oven rack on lowest position and preheat to 500°F.

Step 2

On a lightly floured surface, roll dough into a 14-inch round. Generously sprinkle a baking sheet with cornmeal. Place dough on sheet. Bake until crisp, about 12 minutes.

Step 3

Heat oil in a nonstick skillet on medium-high. Add onion, salt and pepper. Cook, stirring, until golden. Add 1/4 cup water, cover and cook on low until soft. Stir in spinach; spoon on crust, leaving a 1/2-inch border. Crumble cheese on top.

Step 4

Bake for 5 minutes. Cut into 8 slices. Serve.

