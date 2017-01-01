Red Potato and Rosemary Pizza

Romulo Yanes
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
13 Mins
Yield
Makes: 4 servings (serving size: 2 slices)
Gina Marie Miragliaeriquez
March 2016

This quick-and-easy meal takes less than 20 minutes to make and packs in 10 grams of filling protein. Enjoy 2 slices for just 331 calories! Bonus? Red potatoes are high in fat-burning resistant starch.

Ingredients

  • All-purpose flour and cornmeal
  • 1 pound whole-wheat pizza dough, room temperature
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 10 ounce red potatoes, scrubbed and very thinly sliced
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 2 tablespoons finely grated Parmesan
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 331
  • Fat per serving 8.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Protein per serving 10g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 60g
  • Fiber per serving 9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 2mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 621mg
  • Calcium per serving 79mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place an oven rack on lowest position and preheat to 500°F.

Step 2

On a lightly floured surface, roll dough into a 14-inch round. Generously sprinkle a baking sheet with cornmeal. Place dough on sheet.

Step 3

In a large bowl, stir together garlic and oil. Add potatoes, rosemary and salt. Top dough with potatoes, overlapping, leaving a 1/2-inch border. Sprinkle with Parmesan and pepper.

Step 4

Bake until cheese has melted and crust is crisp, about 13 minutes. Cut into 8 slices. Serve.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up