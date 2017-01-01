- Calories per serving 331
- Fat per serving 8.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Protein per serving 10g
- Carbohydrate per serving 60g
- Fiber per serving 9g
- Cholesterol per serving 2mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 621mg
- Calcium per serving 79mg
Red Potato and Rosemary Pizza
Romulo Yanes
This quick-and-easy meal takes less than 20 minutes to make and packs in 10 grams of filling protein. Enjoy 2 slices for just 331 calories! Bonus? Red potatoes are high in fat-burning resistant starch.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Place an oven rack on lowest position and preheat to 500°F.
Step 2
On a lightly floured surface, roll dough into a 14-inch round. Generously sprinkle a baking sheet with cornmeal. Place dough on sheet.
Step 3
In a large bowl, stir together garlic and oil. Add potatoes, rosemary and salt. Top dough with potatoes, overlapping, leaving a 1/2-inch border. Sprinkle with Parmesan and pepper.
Step 4
Bake until cheese has melted and crust is crisp, about 13 minutes. Cut into 8 slices. Serve.