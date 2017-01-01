Spring Seafood Sliders
Photo: Levi Brown
An easy way to healthy up your patties: Swap out the beef for tuna. It will cut calories, but not flavor. One slider is just 203 calories!
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large bowl, mix cilantro, scallions, garlic, ginger, soy sauce and mustard. Add tuna and stir to coat.
Step 2
Make 16 patties out of tuna mixture. Place patties on a plate and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Step 3
Heat 1 tsp. olive oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add 5 or 6 patties and cook until just cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Repeat with remaining patties.
Step 4
Top each bottom bun with lettuce, if desired, 1 slider and 1 tsp. pickled ginger, then cover with top bun. Serve immediately.