Spring Seafood Sliders

Photo: Levi Brown
Yield
Makes: 16 sliders
March 2016

An easy way to healthy up your patties: Swap out the beef for tuna. It will cut calories, but not flavor. One slider is just 203 calories!

Ingredients

  • 1 3/4 cups chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1 1/4 cups minced scallions
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger
  • 4 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 2 pounds tuna steak, cut into 1/8-inch pieces
  • 3 teaspoons olive oil, divided
  • 16 mini whole-wheat hamburger buns, split
  • Lettuce, optional
  • 16 teaspoons drained, pickled ginger, divided

How to Make It

Step 1

In a large bowl, mix cilantro, scallions, garlic, ginger, soy sauce and mustard. Add tuna and stir to coat.

Step 2

Make 16 patties out of tuna mixture. Place patties on a plate and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Step 3

Heat 1 tsp. olive oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add 5 or 6 patties and cook until just cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Repeat with remaining patties.

Step 4

Top each bottom bun with lettuce, if desired, 1 slider and 1 tsp. pickled ginger, then cover with top bun. Serve immediately.

