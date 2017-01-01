Sparkling Basil Refresher

Why use fresh herbs only for cooking when they can amp up drinks, too? For a lemonade with a unique kick, add basil.

Celebrate spring and give your taste buds a tingle with this refreshing "mocktail." Sugar content is reduced by using flavored soda water and fresh lemon juice for flavor. Sip one drink during your Easter brunch for only 96 calories. If you don't have basil on hand, swap in fresh mint leaves.