Endive and Snap Peas with Parmesan Dressing

Yield
Makes: 6 servings (serving size: 2 cups salad)
Jean-Georges Vongerichten
March 2016

If you're entertaining guests, toss the dressing with just the snap peas and spoon the mixture into endive spears to make a simple finger-food appetizer. For a time saver, buy stringless snap peas for faster prep.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
  • 2 tablespoons champagne vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 3/4 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper
  • 3 tablespoons grapeseed or other neutral oil
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 8 ounces sugar snap peas, trimmed and strings removed
  • 4 yellow or red Belgian endive, leaves separated
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh herb leaves, preferably a mix of flat-leaf parsley, tarragon, dill and chervil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 134
  • Fat per serving 11.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5.2g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 6g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 3mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 150mg
  • Calcium per serving 71mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a blender, combine cheese, vinegar, lime juice, mustard, salt and pepper; puree until smooth. With the machine running, add oils through the feed tube in a slow, steady stream to emulsify.

Step 2

Bring a pot of water to a boil. Fill a large bowl with ice and water. Generously salt the boiling water; add snap peas. Cook just until bright green, about 30 seconds. Drain, transfer to ice water and let stand for 1 minute; drain again. Slice very thinly at an angle. Toss snap peas and endive with dressing in a bowl. Top with herbs. Serve.

Recipe adapted with permission from the publisher, Clarkson Potter, from Home Cooking With Jean-Georges by Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Genevieve Ko. Copyright 2011.

