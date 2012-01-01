Steamed Fish with Ratatouille

Photo: Romulo Yanes
Total Time
1 Hour
Yield
Makes: 4 servings (serving size: 1 piece fish, 1 1/4 cups ratatouille)
Mark Bittman
March 2016

Dinner is ready--thanks to this one-dish meal of Steamed Fish with Ratatouille. The vegetables--zucchini, eggplant, bell pepper, tomatoes, and onion--create a built-in side dish with the steamed fish.

This dish packs enough protein (34 grams) to keep you full, plus the vegetables create a built-in side dish.  Get creative with your vegetables by adding or swapping in vitamin D-rich mushrooms or yellow squash, loaded with vitamin C.

Ingredients

  • 1 large zucchini
  • 2 small eggplants
  • 1 medium red bell pepper, cored
  • 2 medium tomatoes, cored
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided, and more as needed
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • Salt and black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves
  • 1/2 cup Niçoise or kalamata olives, pitted (optional)
  • 4 thick fish fillets or steaks, such as cod (1 1/2 pounds)
  • 1/2 cup roughly chopped fresh basil leaves

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 317
  • Fat per serving 12.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.8g
  • Protein per serving 34g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 19g
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 73mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 398mg
  • Calcium per serving 87mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Trim and cut the zucchini and eggplants into 1-inch chunks. Cut the bell pepper into strips. Roughly chop the tomatoes, reserving their juice.

Step 2

Put 2 TBSP oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat and immediately add the garlic. When it begins to sizzle, add the onion and sprinkle with a pinch of salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion begins to soften (3-5 minutes).

Step 3

Add the zucchini, eggplant, bell pepper, and another pinch of salt and pepper. Lower the heat a bit to keep the vegetables from burning, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the eggplant is fairly soft (10-15 minutes). Add the tomatoes and their juice, the thyme, and the olives if you're using them; cook, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes begin to break down (5-10 minutes). Taste and adjust the seasoning.

Step 4

Sprinkle the fish with a pinch of salt and pepper and lay it on top of the vegetables. Adjust the heat so the mixture simmers. Cover and cook until the fish is opaque throughout and a paring knife inserted into the fish at its thickest point meets little resistance. This will take anywhere from 5-12 minutes, depending on the thickness of the fish.

Step 5

Transfer the fish to a platter, then stir the basil into the vegetables. Spoon the vegetables around the fish, drizzle everything with the remaining 1 TBSP olive oil, and serve.

Recipes adapted with permission from the publisher, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, from "How to Cook Everything The Basics" by Mark Bittman. Copyright © 2012

