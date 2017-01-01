Lemon-Cherry Tea Bread

Prep Time
18 Mins
Total Time
50 Mins
Yield
Makes: 12 servings (serving size: 1 slice)
Paul Piccuito
March 2016

Choose a slice of Lemon-Cherry Tea Bread when you're craving something sweet. Cornmeal adds a nutty sweetness--and extra whole grains--to this healthy loaf.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups white whole-wheat flour
  • 1/2 cup cornmeal
  • 6 tablespoons sugar
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup low-fat buttermilk
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 large egg white
  • 1 tablespoon lemon zest
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened dried cherries, coarsely chopped

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 149
  • Fat per serving 3.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 27g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 1mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 167mg
  • Calcium per serving 79mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease 8- x 4-inch loaf pan.

Step 2

In bowl, whisk flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. In another bowl, whisk buttermilk, oil, egg white, and lemon zest until blended. Add to flour mixture, along with cherries, and stir to mix. Spread in pan.

Step 3

Bake until toothpick inserted into center comes out clean (45-50 minutes). Cool in pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack and cool completely. Cut into 12 slices.

