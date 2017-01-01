Clementine Chia Pudding

Photo: Travis Rathbone
Prep Time
10 Mins
Total Time
10 Hours
Yield
Makes: 4 servings (serving size: 1 1/4 cups)
Paul Piccuito
March 2016

No cooking is necessary for Clementine Chia Pudding. It's like magic! Milk-soaked chia seeds turn into a citrusy no-cook pudding.

Milk-soaked chia seeds turn into no-cook pudding. Nutmeg is a spice that may help with indigestion. Want to add something more? Sprinkle just 2 tablespoons of heart-healthy ground flaxseed on top to add 20% of the recommended daily fiber intake.

Ingredients

  • 2 clementines
  • 1 cup low-fat milk
  • 1/4 cup chia seeds
  • 3 tablespoons agave nectar
  • 1/8 teaspoon grated nutmeg

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 139
  • Fat per serving 3.9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 24g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 3mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 29mg
  • Calcium per serving 154mg

How to Make It

Grate 1/2 tsp zest from clementines into airtight container. Add milk, chia, agave, and nutmeg. Cover, shake, and refrigerate until thick (about 10 hours). Peel and segment clementines; refrigerate. Top pudding with clementines.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up