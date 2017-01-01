No cooking is necessary for Clementine Chia Pudding. It's like magic! Milk-soaked chia seeds turn into a citrusy no-cook pudding.

Milk-soaked chia seeds turn into no-cook pudding. Nutmeg is a spice that may help with indigestion. Want to add something more? Sprinkle just 2 tablespoons of heart-healthy ground flaxseed on top to add 20% of the recommended daily fiber intake.