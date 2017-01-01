- Calories per serving 149
- Fat per serving 2.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.9g
- Protein per serving 11g
- Carbohydrate per serving 21g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 44mg
- Calcium per serving 94mg
Waldorf Parfaits
Photo: Travis Rathbone
For a creamy snack that's not too sweet, make Waldorf Parfaits. The kiwi in the Parfaits adds a tart pop and loads of vitamin C.
Parfaits are a fun way to mix up your breakfast or snack routine. This recipe has layers or tart kiwi, loaded with vitamin C, protein-packed Greek yogurt, crunchy, heart-healthy walnuts, and apple and apricot flavors.
How to Make It
In a bowl, stir yogurt and apricot preserves. Into 2 glasses, layer yogurt mixture with apple and kiwi. Top with walnuts.