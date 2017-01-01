Waldorf Parfaits

Photo: Travis Rathbone
Prep Time
10 Mins
Yield
Makes: 2 servings (serving size: 1 parfait)
Paul Piccuito
March 2016

For a creamy snack that's not too sweet, make Waldorf Parfaits. The kiwi in the Parfaits adds a tart pop and loads of vitamin C.

Parfaits are a fun way to mix up your breakfast or snack routine. This recipe has layers or tart kiwi, loaded with vitamin C, protein-packed Greek yogurt, crunchy, heart-healthy walnuts, and apple and apricot flavors.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup fat-free plain Greek yogurt
  • 1 tablespoon low-sugar apricot preserves
  • 1 small apple, diced
  • 1 kiwi, peeled and diced
  • 1 tablespoon chopped walnuts, toasted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 149
  • Fat per serving 2.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.9g
  • Protein per serving 11g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 21g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 44mg
  • Calcium per serving 94mg

How to Make It

In a bowl, stir yogurt and apricot preserves. Into 2 glasses, layer yogurt mixture with apple and kiwi. Top with walnuts.

