Cannoli Dip

Photo: Travis Rathbone
Prep Time
10 Mins
Yield
Makes: 4 servings (serving size: 1/4 cup dip, 4 slices apple, 4 crisps)
Paul Piccuito
March 2016

To satisfy that craving for something sweet and creamy, stir up Cannoli Dip. Made with dark chocolate, honey, and ricotta cheese, serve Cannoli Dip with caramel wafer crisps or apple wedges.

Enjoy it spread on a thin caramel wafer crisp, or put a dollop of the dip on apple; their peels contain anti-inflammatory antioxidants.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup fat-free ricotta cheese
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1/4 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1 tablespoon grated dark chocolate, divided
  • 16 thin caramel wafer crisps
  • 1 large apple, cut into 16 wedges

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 147
  • Fat per serving 1.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 27g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 10mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 86mg
  • Calcium per serving 106mg

How to Make It

In a bowl, stir the ricotta, honey, vanilla, and 2 1/2 tsp chocolate. Top with the remaining 1/2 tsp chocolate. Serve with the crisps and apple.

Read More

