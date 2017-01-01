- Calories per serving 144
- Fat per serving 5.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 24g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 102mg
- Calcium per serving 35mg
Almond Cereal Bars
For a stash of grab-and-dash treats, wrap individual Almond Cereal Bars in plastic wrap and freeze. They'll be ready when you are.
Cherries provide a tart, but sweet bite to each bar and plenty of vitamin C. Pack each bar (only 144 calories) in plastic wrap and freeze for a stash of grab-and-dash treats.
How to Make It
Coat an 8-inch square baking pan with cooking spray. In a medium microwave-safe bowl, microwave the almond butter and honey on high for 30 seconds, then stir until blended. In a large microwave-safe bowl, combine the cereal flakes, O's, and cherries. Microwave on high for 1 1/2 minutes, stirring every 30 seconds, until warmed.
Gradually stir the almond butter mixture into the cereal until thoroughly and evenly coated. Press into the prepared pan. Refrigerate until set and firm. Cut into 10 bars.