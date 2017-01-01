This lean snack of Ham and Cheese Tartine satisfies your craving for something savory. Pick pumpernickel bread as the base for this snack as it has resistant starch, a fat-burning carb.

This open-faced snack provides a well-rounded amount of bursting flavors and nutrients. If you don’t prefer the peppery taste of arugula, swap in spinach, which is loaded with vitamin K and iron. Pumpernickel bread provides resistant starch, a fat-burning carb.