Shrimp Stack

Photo: Travis Rathbone
Prep Time
10 Mins
Yield
Makes: 1 serving (serving size: 1 cracker)
Paul Piccuito
March 2016

Shrimp Stack offers flavor, bulk, and taste when you're looking for a satisfying savory snack.

Shrimp is low in fat and calories, but packed with protein. Each serving consists of five shrimp, heart-healthy avocado, fat-free Greek yogurt, a bite of jalapeno, lime juice, and spices, placed on top a rye flatbread for a mere 129 calories! Tip: Save time by buying pre-cooked shrimp.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon fat-free plain Greek yogurt
  • 1/2 teaspoon fresh lime juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon jalapeño sauce
  • 1/4 avocado, chopped
  • 1 crisp rye flatbread
  • 5 cooked large shrimp
  • Chopped fresh parsley and cracked black pepper (for garnish)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 129
  • Fat per serving 7.9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
  • Protein per serving 9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 7g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 58mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 286mg
  • Calcium per serving 42mg

How to Make It

Stir yogurt, lime juice, sauce, and avocado; spread on cracker. Top with shrimp, parsley, and pepper.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up