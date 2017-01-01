- Calories per serving 129
- Fat per serving 7.9g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
- Protein per serving 9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 7g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 58mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 286mg
- Calcium per serving 42mg
Shrimp Stack
Photo: Travis Rathbone
Shrimp Stack offers flavor, bulk, and taste when you're looking for a satisfying savory snack.
Shrimp is low in fat and calories, but packed with protein. Each serving consists of five shrimp, heart-healthy avocado, fat-free Greek yogurt, a bite of jalapeno, lime juice, and spices, placed on top a rye flatbread for a mere 129 calories! Tip: Save time by buying pre-cooked shrimp.
How to Make It
Stir yogurt, lime juice, sauce, and avocado; spread on cracker. Top with shrimp, parsley, and pepper.