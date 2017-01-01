Spinach Pesto Dip delivers that creamy, savory craving that you want in a snack. Vary your veggies that you serve with Spinach Pesto Dip--it's just as great with peppers, endive and fennel as it is with celery and carrots.

Choose carrots, celery, cucumbers, peppers, endive, or fennel for dipping instead of crackers for fewer calories, but more nutrients. The dip can also be used as a thick sandwich spread.