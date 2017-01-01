- Calories per serving 441
Chicken, Avocado, and Turkey-Bacon Sandwich
Chicken, Avocado, and Turkey-Bacon Sandwich provides just the right combination of hot and cold, crunchy and creamy. The key is to make sure the avocado and tomato are ripe and the bread is the best you can get your hands on.
This protein-packed sandwich provides over 100% of your daily requirement of protein, 47 whopping grams! Heart-healthy avocado and lycopene-rich tomatoes add flavor and freshness to the sandwich. Skip the mayo for a low-fat version.
How to Make It
Step 1
Spread mustard and mayo on all 4 slices of bread.
Step 2
Cook turkey bacon to desired crispness. Cut each piece in half.
Step 3
Layer 2 slices of bread with bacon, chicken, avocado, and tomato. Top with remaining slices.