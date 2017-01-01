Chicken, Avocado, and Turkey-Bacon Sandwich provides just the right combination of hot and cold, crunchy and creamy. The key is to make sure the avocado and tomato are ripe and the bread is the best you can get your hands on.

This protein-packed sandwich provides over 100% of your daily requirement of protein, 47 whopping grams! Heart-healthy avocado and lycopene-rich tomatoes add flavor and freshness to the sandwich. Skip the mayo for a low-fat version.