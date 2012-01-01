Pumpkin Seed Condiment

Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
30 Mins
Yield
Makes: 8 servings (serving size: 1 topped toast)
Alain Ducasse
March 2016

The best part of this is the crunchy pumpkin seeds. Don't stir them in until you're ready to serve; otherwise, they'll get soft. Red kuri and Hokkaido squash are sweet pumpkin varieties with orange-red skin and deep orange flesh.

The squash is steamed, so it retains it vitamins (mostly A and C).

Ingredients

  • 10 ounce cubed, peeled red kuri or Hokkaido squash
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 1 teaspoon mustard
  • 3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons olive oil, divided
  • 6 tablespoons hulled pumpkin seeds
  • Salt and pepper
  • 2 tablespoons chopped parsley leaves
  • 8 thin slices whole-wheat or multigrain baguette, toasted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 75
  • Fat per serving 4.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 7g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 2mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 118mg
  • Calcium per serving 37mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine the squash and garlic in a steamer set over boiling water. Cover and steam until soft.

Step 2

Transfer to a bowl and mash with a fork. Add the mustard, cheese, and 1 tsp oil. Mash until well mixed.

Step 3

Brush a small skillet with the remaining 1/4 tsp oil. Heat over medium heat. Add the pumpkin seeds. Cook, stirring occasionally, until toasted. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a paper towel, then crush in a mortar or blender. Fold into the squash, along with the parsley, just before serving with toasts.

Nature: Simple, Healthy, and Good by Alain Ducasse, Paul Neyrat, and Christophe Saintagne (Rizzoli). Copyright 2012.

