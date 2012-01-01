Herb Tartines

This is almost like a salad on toast, but there's no vinegar because its potency would overwhelm the delicate greens. If you'd like a touch of acidity, squeeze lemon juice on top just before serving.

Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 2 minutes.

