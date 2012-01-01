Dried Fruit Condiment

Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Yield
Makes: 4 servings (serving size: 1 topped toast)
Alain Ducasse
March 2016

If you're making this in advance, microwave for 10 seconds before serving. Saffron threads are available in most supermarkets.

Dried summer fruit and fresh winter citrus make this a vitamin C powerhouse.

Ingredients

  • 2 oranges, preferably unwaxed
  • 8 dried apricots, finely chopped
  • 8 dates, pitted and finely chopped
  • 4 dried figs, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 teaspoon cumin seeds, lightly crushed
  • 6 saffron threads
  • 5 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar
  • 4 thin slices whole-wheat or multigrain baguette, toasted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 147
  • Fat per serving 0.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 36g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 8mg
  • Calcium per serving 39mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Use a vegetable peeler to remove strips of zest from 1 orange. Bring a small saucepan of water to a boil. Add the zest and boil for 2 minutes. Drain in a sieve, then immediately rinse under cold water until cool. Cut the zest lengthwise into fine slivers.

Step 2

Squeeze the juice of the zested orange into a small saucepan. Bring to a boil, then stir in the apricots, dates, and figs. Remove from heat and let stand for 5 minutes.

Step 3

Squeeze the juice from the remaining orange. In a deep skillet, heat the honey over medium heat until pale caramel in color. Add the orange juice, stir well, and bring to a boil. Add the dried fruit mixture and simmer for 5-6 minutes.

Step 4

Add the cumin, saffron, vinegar, and orange zest. Mix well and transfer to a bowl. Serve warm or at room temperature with toasts.

Nature: Simple, Healthy, and Good by Alain Ducasse, Paul Neyrat, and Christophe Saintagne (Rizzoli). Copyright 2012.

