Tzatziki

Prep Time
20 Mins
Total Time
1 Hour
Yield
Makes: 4 servings (serving size: 1 topped toast)
Alain Ducasse
March 2016

This is a traditional Greek dish that combines cucumber and yogurt. The ingredient piment d'Espelette is a French variety of mild ground chile.

Keep the cucumber peel on if you'd like extra crunch. Tzatziki is also great over grilled fish or chicken.

Ingredients

  • Salt
  • 1 (10-oz) cucumber, seeded and finely diced
  • 1 small bunch of mint
  • 3 sprigs flat-leaf parsley
  • 1/2 lemon
  • 1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt
  • Pinch of piment d'Espelette or hot paprika
  • 4 thin slices whole-wheat or multigrain baguette, toasted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 76
  • Fat per serving 3.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 9g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 5mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 102mg
  • Calcium per serving 75mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Generously salt the cucumber and marinate for 15 minutes at room temperature.

Step 2

Pick the mint and parsley leaves and chop. Squeeze the juice from the lemon.

Step 3

In a colander, rinse and drain the cucumber.

Step 4

In a large bowl, combine the cucumber, mint, parsley, lemon juice, yogurt, and piment d'Espelette. Season to taste with salt. Cover and refrigerate until cold (at least 1 hour). Serve with toasts.

Nature: Simple, Healthy, and Good by Alain Ducasse, Paul Neyrat, and Christophe Saintagne (Rizzoli). Copyright 2012.

