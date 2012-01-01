- Calories per serving 160
- Fat per serving 15.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 11.4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 5g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 273mg
- Calcium per serving 10mg
Tapenade
Olives and olive oil, two mainstays of the Mediterranean diet, come together in this savory spread. It's traditionally made with a mortar and pestle (pound until smooth), but a blender works just as well--and more quickly. Ducasse recommends Niçoise olives, but kalamatas work well, too.
Olives are a good source of heart-healthy monounsaturated fatty acids.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
In a blender, combine first 5 ingredients (through capers).
Step 2
With the blender running, add oil; blend until slightly chunky. Divide among toasts.
Nature: Simple, Healthy, and Good by Alain Ducasse, Paul Neyrat, and Christophe Saintagne (Rizzoli). Copyright 2012.