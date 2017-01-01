- Calories per serving 290
- Fat per serving 4.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
- Protein per serving 38g
- Carbohydrate per serving 21g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 89mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 274mg
- Calcium per serving 35mg
Roast Chicken and Rice Soup
Photo: Christopher Testani; Styling: Alma Melendez
Rice and chicken is a classic duo that we've combined with carrots and dill to create this satisfying Roast Chicken and Rice Soup.
How to Make It
Step 1
In a medium saucepan, bring the broth and carrots to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to medium. Simmer until the carrots are tender and cooked through (about 5 minutes).
Step 2
Stir in the salt, pepper, chicken with its sauce, dill, and rice. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until heated through (about 5 minutes).
Step 3
Squeeze in lemon juice to taste and serve hot.