Roast Chicken Soft Tacos

Photo: Christopher Testani; Styling: Alma Melendez
Prep Time
12 Mins
Cook Time
5 Mins
Yield
Makes: 4 servings (serving size: 2 tacos)
Stephana Bottom
March 2016

Choose Roast Chicken Soft Tacos for a healthier Mexican fiesta. These soft tacos are stuffed with with radishes, tomatoes, cabbage, cilantro--and of course, roasted chicken.

Choose chicken instead of greasy ground beef in your tacos for a healthier Mexican fiesta.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 2 ripe tomatoes, chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 3 cups
  • 4 radishes, thinly sliced
  • 1 small jalapeño, thinly sliced
  • 2 cups shredded cabbage
  • 1 cup cilantro sprigs
  • 2 limes, in wedges
  • 8 corn tortillas
  • Hot sauce (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 313
  • Fat per serving 5.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Protein per serving 37g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 29g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 89mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 244mg
  • Calcium per serving 129mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In bowl, sprinkle tomatoes with salt. Arrange chicken, radishes, jalapeño, cabbage, and cilantro on platter. Squeeze lime over vegetables.

Step 2

Warm sauce in microwave; drizzle over chicken. Wrap tortillas in kitchen towel. Microwave 1 minute to heat.

Step 3

Divide fillings among tortillas.

