- Calories per serving 313
- Fat per serving 5.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Protein per serving 37g
- Carbohydrate per serving 29g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 89mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 244mg
- Calcium per serving 129mg
Roast Chicken Soft Tacos
Photo: Christopher Testani; Styling: Alma Melendez
Choose Roast Chicken Soft Tacos for a healthier Mexican fiesta. These soft tacos are stuffed with with radishes, tomatoes, cabbage, cilantro--and of course, roasted chicken.
Choose chicken instead of greasy ground beef in your tacos for a healthier Mexican fiesta.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
In bowl, sprinkle tomatoes with salt. Arrange chicken, radishes, jalapeño, cabbage, and cilantro on platter. Squeeze lime over vegetables.
Step 2
Warm sauce in microwave; drizzle over chicken. Wrap tortillas in kitchen towel. Microwave 1 minute to heat.
Step 3
Divide fillings among tortillas.