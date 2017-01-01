Whole-Wheat Spaghetti and Meatballs

Photo: Levi Brown
Prep Time
12 Mins
Cook Time
30 Mins
Yield
Makes: 4 servings (serving size: 2 cups)
Stephana Bottom
March 2016

Start with a healthy, basic ingredient like whole-wheat spaghetti to whip up a new and improved classic--Whole-Wheat Spaghetti and Meatballs. We mixed together ground flaxseed and Parmesan cheese with ground turkey for health—and tasty—meatballs.

Be mindful not to overcook whole-wheat pasta. Bite a few minutes before recommended cooking time to see that it’s chewy but not hard. Taste each minute after until it’s just done.

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces whole-wheat spaghetti
  • 1 pound ground turkey
  • 2 tablespoons ground flaxseed
  • 2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 5 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 pounds ripe tomatoes, roughly chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper (or to taste)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 513
  • Fat per serving 20.6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 9.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5.3g
  • Protein per serving 35g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 53g
  • Fiber per serving 11g
  • Cholesterol per serving 133mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 431mg
  • Calcium per serving 118mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook the pasta according to the label until al dente. Reserve 3 TBSP cooking liquid; drain.

Step 2

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine the turkey, flaxseed, Parmesan, egg, pepper, and 1/2 tsp salt. Mix well, then shape into 8 equal meatballs.

Step 3

Heat 1 TBSP oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Arrange the meatballs in a single layer in the skillet, working in batches if necessary. Cook, gently turning the meatballs occasionally, until golden brown on all sides (about 10 minutes). Transfer the meatballs to a dish.

Step 4

Heat the remaining TBSP oil in the same skillet. Reduce the heat to low. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, until golden and aromatic (1-2 minutes).

Step 5

Add the tomatoes and crushed red pepper. Stir until well mixed. Raise the heat to medium-high.

Step 6

Add the browned meatballs and remaining 1/2 tsp salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the meatballs are cooked through and the sauce thickens slightly (about 10 minutes).

Step 7

Add the pasta and the reserved cooking liquid to the meatball mixture. Gently toss until well combined. Serve hot.

