- Calories per serving 330
- Fat per serving 6.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.9g
- Protein per serving 26g
- Carbohydrate per serving 45g
- Fiber per serving 8g
- Cholesterol per serving 145mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 726mg
- Calcium per serving 137mg
Whole-Wheat Spaghetti with Bacon, Shrimp, and Watercress
Photo: Levi Brown
Watercress adds a peppery bite to this shrimp-bacon combo of Whole-Wheat Spaghetti with Bacon, Shrimp, and Watercress.
Watercress adds a peppery bite to this shrimp-bacon combo.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Cook the pasta according to the label until al dente. Reserve 3 TBSP cooking liquid; drain.
Step 2
Cook bacon in a large skillet over medium heat until crisp. Cool on paper towels, crumble, and reserve. Add oil and onion to skillet. Cook until soft (5-7 minutes).
Step 3
Add shrimp. Raise heat to medium-high; cook until opaque (5-6 minutes). Toss in watercress, pasta with water, bacon, pepper, and red pepper.