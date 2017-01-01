Whole-Wheat Spaghetti with Bacon, Shrimp, and Watercress

Photo: Levi Brown
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Yield
Makes: 4 servings (serving size: 1 3/4 cups)
Stephana Bottom
March 2016

Watercress adds a peppery bite to this shrimp-bacon combo of Whole-Wheat Spaghetti with Bacon, Shrimp, and Watercress.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces whole-wheat spaghetti
  • 1 slice thick-cut bacon
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 small onion, finely chopped
  • 1 pound large shrimp
  • 1 bunch watercress, chopped
  • 3/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • Crushed red pepper (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 330
  • Fat per serving 6.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.9g
  • Protein per serving 26g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 45g
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 145mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 726mg
  • Calcium per serving 137mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook the pasta according to the label until al dente. Reserve 3 TBSP cooking liquid; drain.

Step 2

Cook bacon in a large skillet over medium heat until crisp. Cool on paper towels, crumble, and reserve. Add oil and onion to skillet. Cook until soft (5-7 minutes).

Step 3

Add shrimp. Raise heat to medium-high; cook until opaque (5-6 minutes). Toss in watercress, pasta with water, bacon, pepper, and red pepper.

