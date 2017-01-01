- Calories per serving 331
- Fat per serving 12.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 7.6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Protein per serving 11g
- Carbohydrate per serving 49g
- Fiber per serving 8g
- Cholesterol per serving 4mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 152mg
- Calcium per serving 133mg
Whole-Wheat Spaghetti with Garlic, Parsley, and Lemon
Whole-Wheat Spaghetti with Garlic, Parsley, and Lemon is a simple and easy main dish to make. This pasta dish also packs a powerful punch thanks to the lemon zest that has a much stronger flavor than the fruit’s juice.
How to Make It
Cook the pasta according to the label until al dente. Reserve 3 TBSP cooking liquid; drain.
Meanwhile, heat 2 TBSP oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Reduce the heat to low, add the garlic, and cook, stirring frequently, until golden brown and fragrant (3-4 minutes). Stir in the parsley, pepper, and lemon zest. Cook, stirring often, until the parsley is tender (3-4 minutes).
Add the pasta and cooking liquid to the skillet with the salt and remaining TBSP oil. Toss until well mixed. Top with the cheese and serve.