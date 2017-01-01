- Calories per serving 393
- Fat per serving 16g
- Saturated fat per serving 5.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.6g
- Protein per serving 18g
- Carbohydrate per serving 43g
- Fiber per serving 9g
- Cholesterol per serving 20mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 571mg
- Calcium per serving 304mg
Power Nachos
Photo: Travis Rathbone
Power Nachos are our successful attempt at turning these favorite snacks into a mini-meal that's loaded with fresh veggies and filling, protein-packed beans.
These munchies have 18 grams of energizing protein and 9 grams of fiber.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 400°F.
Step 2
In a medium bowl, mash the oil, 1 cup beans, chopped cilantro, and 2 TBSP lime juice. In another bowl, toss the celery, onion, 3/4 cup beans, and 1 TBSP lime juice.
Step 3
Spread chips on a baking sheet; cover with the cheese. Bake until cheese melts.
Step 4
Top the hot nachos with the bean mixtures, avocado, and salsa; garnish with cilantro leaves.