- Calories per serving 248
- Fat per serving 7.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 42g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 16mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 122mg
- Calcium per serving 54mg
Cherry-Oat Scones
Photo: Levi Brown
We ramp up the goodness this tasty breakfast classic, Cherry-Oat Scones, with fruit, grains, and low-fat buttermilk.
You can replace the dried cherries with cranberries, raisins, or nuts.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 375°F. Place first 8 ingredients (through baking powder) in bowl of food processor. Pulse to combine. Add fruit and butter. Pulse again 15-20 times to form a sandy texture. Stir in buttermilk; pulse just enough to combine.
Step 2
Drop 8 spoonfuls (about 1/2 cup each) onto parchment-lined baking sheet. Dab cold water over surface of each scone to smooth. Sprinkle with about 1/2 tsp sugar, if desired. Bake until scones are golden and sugar has melted (about 30 minutes). Optional: Serve with fat-free Greek yogurt and sugar-free jam.