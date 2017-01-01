Cioppino (San Francisco style fish stew)

Photo: Romulo Yanes
Prep Time
30 Mins
Cook Time
45 Mins
Yield
Makes: 8 servings (serving size: 2 cups cioppino)
Melissa Roberts
March 2016

When you have a houseful, whip up a potful of Cioppino to treat family and friends. This San Francisco-style fish stew is nutritious and delicious--shrimp is high in omega-3s and low in mercury.

Shrimp is a healthy and safe fish choice, as it’s high in omega-3s and low in mercury.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 medium red onions, chopped (3 1/2 cups)
  • 1 large fennel bulb (about 1 lb) chopped, fronds reserved for garnish
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 4 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1 Turkish bay leaf
  • 2 cups dry white wine
  • 2 cups water (or 1 cup water, one 8-oz bottle clam juice)
  • 1 (28 oz) can crushed tomatoes
  • 1 pound mussels, rinsed and debearded if necessary
  • 2 pounds pollock, cut in 2-inch chunks
  • 1/2 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 1/2 pound cleaned squid, bodies cut into 1/2-inch rings, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 342
  • Fat per serving 8.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.6g
  • Protein per serving 36g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 21g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 132mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 656mg
  • Calcium per serving 179mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oil in a 5 1/2- to 6-quart wide, heavy pot over medium. Stir in onion and fennel; cook, stirring occasionally, until soft (11-12 minutes). Stir in garlic, bay leaf, oregano, and crushed red pepper; cook, stirring, until fragrant (2 minutes). Add wine, water or clam juice-water combo, and tomatoes. Bring to a simmer; cook, covered (20 minutes).

Step 2

Stir in mussels, pollock, and shrimp. Bring to a simmer over high heat, uncovered (2 minutes). Add squid, if using, cover pot, and cook till mussels open wide and seafood is opaque and just cooked through (about 5 minutes more). (Discard mussels that do not open.) Serve.

