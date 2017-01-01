Duck and Noodle Soup

Prep Time
30 Mins
Cook Time
40 Mins
Yield
Makes: 8 servings (serving size: 1 1/4 cups broth, 3/4 cup noodles, 2 1/2 oz duck)
Melissa Roberts
March 2016

Serve with: fresh cilantro, basil, and mint leaves.

The herbs and spices in this broth not only add copious amounts of flavor but will also soothe your stomach.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound dried rice-stick noodles
  • 5 cups low-sodium beef broth
  • 5 cups water
  • 6 scallions (2 halved, 4 sliced)
  • 4 slices fresh ginger, smashed
  • 2 whole star anise
  • 3 black peppercorns
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 2 duck breast halves (2 lbs)
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 1/2 cups fresh mung bean sprouts

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 416
  • Fat per serving 10.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
  • Protein per serving 28g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 50g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 116mg
  • Iron per serving 7mg
  • Sodium per serving 362mg
  • Calcium per serving 48mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring a large pot of water to boil. Add noodles. Boil until tender (4 minutes). Rinse under cold water; drain. Set aside.

Step 2

Add to pot broth, water, scallion halves, ginger, anise, peppercorns, and 1/2 tsp salt. Boil, then let simmer.

Step 3

Put a large ovenproof skillet in center of oven; heat to 400°F. Pat duck dry. Using tip of knife, score skin in a crosshatch, being careful not to cut into duck; season with 1/4 tsp salt and pepper. Roast, skin down, in skillet until meat thermometer registers 165°F (about 30 minutes).

Step 4

Turn on broiler. Drain fat, turn duck over, and broil 6 inches from heat until skin is golden (2 minutes). Transfer duck to cutting board; let rest 10 minutes. Slice.

Step 5

Strain broth. Return to pot, add sprouts; boil 5 minutes. Arrange noodles, duck, and sliced scallion in bowls. Ladle broth over them. Serve.

