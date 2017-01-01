Low-Fat Custard

Photo: Travis Rathbone
Prep Time
12 Mins
Total Time
4 Hours
Yield
Serves: 10
Sarah Copeland
March 2016

Our Low-Fat Custard leaves you satisfied and guilt-free. We use Low-Fat Custard over Orange, Almond & Pomegranate Trifle.

This recipe goes with Orange, Almond, & Pomegranate Trifle

Lower-fat milk gives the custard a silky texture without all the saturated fat of heavier versions or full-fat ice cream.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups 2% milk
  • 3 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1 large egg & 1 egg yolk

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat milk to simmer in a small pot. In a medium bowl, whisk together sugar and cornstarch. Add egg and yolk; whisk to blend.

Step 2

Slowly pour hot milk into egg mixture, whisking constantly. Return milk mixture to saucepan. Whisking constantly, heat over medium until sauce thickens and boils (about 5 minutes). Pour into another bowl to stop cooking. Chill, stirring occasionally (about 4 hours).

