- Calories per serving 151
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 0.0g
- Carbohydrate per serving 19g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 0.0mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Orange Twister
Photo: Travis Rathbone
An orange simple syrup adds a hint of citrusy flavor to our Orange Twister. We top the cocktail with bubbly and an orange peel.
Keep spirits bright by making drinks with sparkling wine to lower calories.
How to Make It
Step 1
Make syrup: Simmer together water, sugar, 1 orange peel, and fennel seeds (3 minutes). Cool.
Step 2
Add 1 tsp syrup to each of 6 glasses. Top with prosecco and orange peel garnish.