Yam & Cumin Dip

Photo: Travis Rathbone
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
1 Hour
Yield
Makes: 2 cups (serving size: 2 tbsp)
Sarah Copeland
March 2016

Serve with: Toasted pita bread

Don’t mistake a sweet potato for a yam. We promise, there is a difference, and you’d taste it in this recipe.

Ingredients

  • 2 garnet yams (about 8 oz each)
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/2 cup warm water
  • 1 tablespoon grated Parmesan
  • 1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/4 teaspoon sea salt, plus more for garnish, optional
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 41
  • Fat per serving 2.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Protein per serving 0.0g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 4g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 47mg
  • Calcium per serving 10mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oven to 400° F. Roast yams until soft (1 hour, or microwave until soft, 10 minutes).

Step 2

Scrape out flesh; discard the skin. Purée flesh in a food processor with 2 1/2 TBSP olive oil, warm water, grated cheese, ginger, cumin, salt, and pepper.

Step 3

To serve: Drizzle with remaining olive oil and garnish with sea salt.

