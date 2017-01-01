Red-Lentil Hummus

Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
25 Mins
Yield
Makes: 3 cups (serving size: 2 tbsp)
Sarah Copeland
March 2016

Serve Red-Lentil Hummus with toasted pita bread, or your favorite veggies for a tasty party appetizer.

Lentils make a strong argument for an alternative to traditional garbanzo bean hummus, as they are loaded with filling fiber and taste great too!

Ingredients

  • 1 cup red lentils, rinsed
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt, plus more for finishing
  • 1/4 cup tahini
  • 1/2 garlic clove, smashed
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • Juice of 1/2 lemon
  • 1 teaspoon red-wine vinegar
  • 1/4 teaspoon coriander
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil for drizzling
  • Pinch sweet paprika
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons minced parsley
  • Greek yogurt, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 64
  • Fat per serving 3.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 5g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 50mg
  • Calcium per serving 8mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place lentils in a 2-quart pot; cover with 2 cups water. Boil, then reduce heat and simmer until tender (about 20 minutes).

Step 2

Combine lentils, salt, tahini, garlic, olive oil, lemon juice, vinegar, and coriander in a food processor and blend until smooth.

Step 3

To serve: Spoon hummus into a shallow bowl. Drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle with paprika and parsley. Top with Greek yogurt if desired.

