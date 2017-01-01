Prosciutto & Avocado Crostini

Photo: Travis Rathbone
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
8 Mins
Yield
Makes: 16 toasts (serving size: 1 toast)
Sarah Copeland
March 2016

The saltiness of the prosciutto and the creaminess of the avocado make Prosciutto & Avocado Crostini downright irresistible.

Ingredients

  • 1 whole-wheat demi baguette, sliced
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon red-wine vinegar
  • 1/4 pound prosciutto, thinly sliced
  • 1 avocado, sliced
  • 16 sprigs watercress
  • 2 ounces Parmesan, slivered
  • Black pepper
  • 1 lemon, halved

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 101
  • Fat per serving 6.6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 6g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 9mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 264mg
  • Calcium per serving 57mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oven to 375°F. Arrange bread on baking sheet; toast 8 minutes.

Step 2

Combine Dijon, oil, and vinegar. Brush onto bread. Top with next 5 ingredients (through pepper). Squeeze lemon over it.

