- Calories per serving 101
- Fat per serving 6.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 6g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 9mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 264mg
- Calcium per serving 57mg
Prosciutto & Avocado Crostini
Photo: Travis Rathbone
The saltiness of the prosciutto and the creaminess of the avocado make Prosciutto & Avocado Crostini downright irresistible.
Just about any Italian combo taste great on crostini, but something about the saltiness of the prosciutto and the creaminess of the avocado, make this particular duo downright irresistible.
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat oven to 375°F. Arrange bread on baking sheet; toast 8 minutes.
Step 2
Combine Dijon, oil, and vinegar. Brush onto bread. Top with next 5 ingredients (through pepper). Squeeze lemon over it.