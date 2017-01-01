Onion Tapenade

Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
25 Mins
Yield
Makes: 2 cups (serving size: 2 tbsp)
Sarah Copeland
March 2016

Don't waste precious calories on spreads like mayo or cream cheese when flavorful Onion Tapenade is equally as tasty and much more healthy.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups cider vinegar
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon peppercorns
  • 1/4 teaspoon coriander
  • 2 red onions, minced
  • 2 tablespoons golden raisins, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon capers, drained
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons fresh parsley

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 54
  • Fat per serving 1.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
  • Protein per serving 0.0g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 9g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 22mg
  • Calcium per serving 7mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine vinegar, sugar, peppercorns, and coriander in a saucepan; bring to a boil, stirring. Reduce heat; simmer 10 minutes. Put onion in a bowl; strain liquid over. Set aside 8 minutes. Drain onions.

Step 2

Mix onions with remaining ingredients. Serve.

