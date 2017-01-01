- Calories per serving 54
- Fat per serving 1.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Protein per serving 0.0g
- Carbohydrate per serving 9g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 22mg
- Calcium per serving 7mg
Onion Tapenade
Photo: Travis Rathbone
Don't waste precious calories on spreads like mayo or cream cheese when flavorful Onion Tapenade is equally as tasty and much more healthy.
Step 1
Combine vinegar, sugar, peppercorns, and coriander in a saucepan; bring to a boil, stirring. Reduce heat; simmer 10 minutes. Put onion in a bowl; strain liquid over. Set aside 8 minutes. Drain onions.
Step 2
Mix onions with remaining ingredients. Serve.