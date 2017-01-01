Oven-Roasted Thyme Tomatoes

Photo: Travis Rathbone
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
45 Mins
Yield
Makes: 20 wedges (serving size: 1 wedge)
Sarah Copeland
March 2016

Power up your next party with easy and tasty Oven-Roasted Thyme Tomatoes. This juicy red fruit is actually a cancer-fight Superfood! The lycopene found in tomatoes may stop endometrial cancer cell growth.

Ingredients

  • 5 plum tomatoes, quartered
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper
  • 4 sprigs thyme, torn
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 17
  • Fat per serving 1.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
  • Protein per serving 0.0g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 1g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 59mg
  • Calcium per serving 2mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 250°F. Line baking sheet with parchment. Place tomatoes, cut side up, on it. Sprinkle with sugar, salt, pepper, thyme, and oil.

Step 2

Bake until tomatoes start to shrivel (45 minutes). Serve warm.

