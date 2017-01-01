- Calories per serving 17
- Fat per serving 1.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Protein per serving 0.0g
- Carbohydrate per serving 1g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 59mg
- Calcium per serving 2mg
Oven-Roasted Thyme Tomatoes
Photo: Travis Rathbone
Power up your next party with easy and tasty Oven-Roasted Thyme Tomatoes. This juicy red fruit is actually a cancer-fight Superfood! The lycopene found in tomatoes may stop endometrial cancer cell growth.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 250°F. Line baking sheet with parchment. Place tomatoes, cut side up, on it. Sprinkle with sugar, salt, pepper, thyme, and oil.
Step 2
Bake until tomatoes start to shrivel (45 minutes). Serve warm.