Chocolate Pudding Pie with Salted Peanut Crust

Photo: Sang An
Prep Time
25 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Total Time
3 Hours
Yield
Serves 10 (serving size: 1 slice)
Alice Medrich
March 2016

Rich, smooth chocolate pudding in a crunchy crust, topped with whipped cream and salted peanuts.

Recipe Is:
Low Sodium

Ingredients

  • For the crust
  • 1/4 cup (1 oz) salted, roasted peanuts (finely ground in a food processor or crushed in a bag with a rolling pin)
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 3/4 cup (2.5 oz) graham cracker crumbs (finely ground in a food processor)
  • 4 tablespoons (2 oz) unsalted butter, melted
  • 1.5 ounces bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped
  • For the filling
  • 1/3 cup (2.33 oz) sugar
  • 1/3 cup (1 oz) unsweetened cocoa powder, preferably natural
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1 3/4 cups whole milk
  • 3 ounces bittersweet or semisweet chocolate, finely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 2 tablespoons salted, roasted peanuts, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 234
  • Fat per serving 13.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 7.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 26g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 17mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 93mg
  • Calcium per serving 62mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Position rack in lower third of the oven; preheat to 350°F.

Step 2

To make the crust: Blend peanuts, sugar, graham cracker crumbs, and butter in mixing bowl until moistened. Spread in a 9-inch pie plate, using the bottom of a glass to press evenly over the bottom and up the sides. Bake until crust begins to set and colors slightly (12-14 minutes). If it puffs up while baking, press gently with the back of a fork.

Step 3

Remove from oven, sprinkle chopped chocolate over bottom, and let soften for 1-2 minutes. With a pastry brush or back of a spoon, spread chocolate evenly all over. Cool, then chill until chocolate sets (about 30 minutes).

Step 4

To make the filling: Whisk sugar, cocoa, cornstarch, and salt in a heavy medium saucepan. Add 3 TBSP of milk; whisk into a smooth paste. Whisk in remaining milk. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon or spatula, scraping sides, until it thickens and bubbles at edges (about 5-8 minutes). Continue to cook and stir for 1 minute; add chocolate and stir briskly until melted and pudding is smooth (30 seconds more). Remove from heat; stir in vanilla. Scrape into crust and level it with a spatula. Let cool for 1 hour, then refrigerate. Once filling is cool, cover and chill for several hours, or overnight. Top with Classic Whipped Cream; sprinkle with peanuts, if desired.

Adapted from Sinfully Easy Delicious Desserts

