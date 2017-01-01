Apple Crisp

Leave the skins on the apples--they contribute flavor, body, nutrients, and fiber! Include some red apples in the mix and your filling will be a lovely, rosy color. If you're in a hurry, skip the apricots and oranges. The crisp is terrific warm or at room temperature, but it is especially flavorful cold, even after three or four days in the fridge (if it lasts that long!).

