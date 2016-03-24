Quick Refrigerator Pickles
It's easy to quickly turn vegetables into pickles. Keep them in the fridge no more than 3 weeks, and you don't have to be super-fastidious about the process--no need to sterilize jars (though they should be clean) or test the pH of the brine, says Sherri Brooks Vinton. This simple recipe works for cucumbers, beets, carrots, radishes, green beans, and even squash. To switch things up, see "3 Great Varieties," below.
How to Make It
Combine the vinegar, water, sugar, salt, and the flavoring variety of your choice in a medium nonreactive saucepan, and bring to a boil. Stir to dissolve the sugar and salt, then remove from the heat. Divide the vegetables evenly between jars or containers. Pour the brine over the mixture, leaving 1/2 inch of space between the top of the liquid and the lid. Cool, cover, and store in the refrigerator for up to 3 weeks.
3 Great Varieties
Dilly Pickles: 2 TBSP fresh dill weed, 1 TBSP dill seeds, 2 garlic cloves (sliced), 1/2 onion (sliced).
Asian Pickles: 2 TBSP soy sauce, 1 tsp peppercorns, 1/2-inch fresh ginger (sliced into coins), 1 garlic clove (cut in half).
Spicy Pickles: 2-4 garlic cloves (sliced), 1 jalapeño (sliced), 1/2 tsp crushed red pepper.