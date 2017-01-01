Braised Carrots and Parsnips

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat 3 TBSP olive oil in medium pot over medium heat. Add onion and garlic, stirring occasionally until soft and glistening (6 minutes). Add paprika, half the coriander, and salt; cook until oil turns deep red (about 1 minute). Add carrots, parsnips, and just enough water to cover (about 3 cups).

Step 2 Bring to a simmer and cook until carrots are tender (20 minutes). Remove veggies with slotted spoon; keep cooking liquid until thick and slightly reduced (about 10 minutes more). Season with pepper to taste; return veggies to broth.