- Calories per serving 148
- Fat per serving 6.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 20g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 38mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 532mg
- Calcium per serving 42mg
Oven-Baked Potato Pancakes
Baking these veggies pancakes instead of frying them cuts out more than 100 calories and 14 grams of fat.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 425°. Julienne potatoes, turnip, and carrots using julienne attachment of food processor, or shred with box grater. Place vegetables in a strainer set over a bowl; squeeze with your hands and discard any liquid. Transfer vegetables to a bowl and stir in rosemary, garlic, egg, flour, and salt and pepper.
Line baking sheet with parchment paper. Using your hands, rub the surface with the olive oil; don't wash your hands! Use your oily hands to divide the mixture into 10 even clumps; press and shape into patties on the tray. Bake until crispy and golden on one side and the pancakes release easily from the pan (about 25-30 minutes). Flip and continue until the tops are a deep golden brown (about 15 minutes more). Serve warm, with applesauce, if desired.