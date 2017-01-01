Oven-Baked Potato Pancakes

Photo: Hector Sanchez
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
30 Mins
Yield
Makes 5 servings (serving size: 2 pancakes)
Sarah Copeland
March 2016

Baking these veggies pancakes instead of frying them cuts out more than 100 calories and 14 grams of fat.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 2 Yukon gold potatoes cut in quarters, lengthwise
  • 1 large turnip, cut in quarters lengthwise
  • 2 medium carrots
  • 1 tablespoon chopped rosemary leaves
  • 4 to 6 garlic cloves, peeled and smashed
  • 1 egg, lightly beaten
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3/4 cup applesauce for serving (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 148
  • Fat per serving 6.6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 20g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 38mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 532mg
  • Calcium per serving 42mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°. Julienne potatoes, turnip, and carrots using julienne attachment of food processor, or shred with box grater. Place vegetables in a strainer set over a bowl; squeeze with your hands and discard any liquid. Transfer vegetables to a bowl and stir in rosemary, garlic, egg, flour, and salt and pepper.

Step 2

Line baking sheet with parchment paper. Using your hands, rub the surface with the olive oil; don't wash your hands! Use your oily hands to divide the mixture into 10 even clumps; press and shape into patties on the tray. Bake until crispy and golden on one side and the pancakes release easily from the pan (about 25-30 minutes). Flip and continue until the tops are a deep golden brown (about 15 minutes more). Serve warm, with applesauce, if desired.

